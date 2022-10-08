Report: Jon Moxley Was Working Without a Contract Before Recent Re-Signing

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley had been without a contract for quite some time prior to re-signing with the company this week.

In a statement, AEW confirmed that Moxley is now under a new five-year contract with the company, and will also serve as a mentor and coach in addition to his on-screen role.

AEW President Tony Khan praised Moxley in the statement, for being “on the best run of his already legendary career.”

Not Under Contract

Moxley’s new five-year deal will keep him in AEW for a long time yet, but he had been a free agent recently.

Sources who spoke to Fightful Select within AEW claimed that Moxley had been working without a contract, but did not specify for how long.

When Fightful asked about Moxley’s status prior to re-signing, they were told it was “quite a situation.”

Tony Khan had made it clear that re-signing Moxley was a priority, given the amount of time and money the promotion has invested in him.

Exclusivity?

In the statement, it was noted that Moxley will wrestle exclusively for AEW, but will be able to compete for New Japan Pro Wrestling, who AEW has a working relationship with.

The statement did not specify Moxley’s status for other promotions, including DEFY Wrestling or Game Changer Wrestling.

Fightful’s report notes that AEW wouldn’t comment on what his new deal means for his status with any of those companies.

Moxley, the reigning GCW World Champion will face Nick Gage in a title vs. career match later today.