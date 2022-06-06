Rhea Ripley Explains New Attire at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022

The Judgement Day’s Rhea Ripley showed up to fight at last night’s WWE Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event but rocked a unique look for the six-person tag-team match.

In the fourth match of the night, The Judgement Day defeated Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and Liv Morgan with Edge pinning Balor after a spear to get the win.

For the match, Ripley ditched her usual tights in favor of some trunks and wore a purple and black top that matched her The Judgement Day teammates.

On Twitter, the former Women’s Champion explained that her ring attire hadn’t arrived in time for the show and she was forced to improvise.

Ripley also said the fans are welcome for the unique look at last night’s Premium Live Event.

When your gear doesn’t arrive in time… You learn to utilize what you have ??? #HIAC #YouAreWelcome — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) June 6, 2022

This isn’t the first time Rhea Ripley has had an issue with her ring attire.

In October 2021, the Australian Superstar tweeted that her in-ring gear and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title she held at the time had gone missing along with the rest of her luggage.

Ripley would go on to borrow a pair of tights, ironically from her future The Judgement Day teammate Damian Priest, and would compete later that day in El Paso, Texas.

On the night, Ripley challenged then-Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks in a match “The Queen” won.