Rhea Ripley Reveals She’s Now Wearing a Heart Monitor

WWE has been plagued with a series of injuries in recent weeks which has kept a lot of top stars out of action.

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are just two names who are hurt, and it’s not just the men’s division missing out.

Rhea Ripley is also on the shelf, having suffered a brain injury, but the former Raw Women’s Champion may be dealing with another medical issue.

The Heart Monitor

On Instagram, Ripley showed off the new heart monitor she is now wearing but did not specify the reason.

Typically, heart monitors are used to detect and record any irregularities in the heart.

Seeing the funny side of things, Ripley joked that she’s now Iron Man, the MARVEL Comics character who uses a device on his chest to keep himself alive.

Bad Timing for Rhea Ripley

Ripley’s injury could arguably not come at a worse time for her character.

Mere weeks before her injury, the Australian Superstar had been revealed as a new member of The Judgment Day, which turned on Edge shortly before her injury.

Despite an initial strong start, The Judgment Day has struggled on WWE TV since Ripley’s absence, with Finn Balor and Damian Priest losing both matches since Rhea’s injury, albeit by disqualification.

Ripley had also been next in line for a Raw Women’s Championship match, but was pulled from the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event due to her injury.