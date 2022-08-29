Rhea Ripley Teases Match Against WWE Legend in a Deleted Tweet

The Judgment Day‘s Rhea Ripley has caught the attention of WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Edge formed The Judgment Day group alongside Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. However, the group betrayed The Rated-R Superstar after Finn Balor joined. Edge returned to WWE at SummerSlam and vowed to destroy the group he created.

He is off to a good start, as the 48-year-old defeated Damian Priest in the main event of this past Monday’s RAW. The show took place in Edge’s hometown of Toronto and he said that he will retire when the promotion returns to the area again next year.

After the match, Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley rushed to the ring. Rhea hit Edge with a low blow and Finn set him up for the con-chair-to. Beth Phoenix hopped over the barricade and chased the heels off. RAW went off the air with Beth and Edge standing tall in the ring.

Rhea Ripley Deletes Tweet About a Potential Match Against Beth Phoenix

Earlier today, Rhea tweeted out a bizarre message addressed to herself. A member of the Squared Circle subreddit captured the tweet that hinted at a future match against The Glamazon. You can check out the full deleted tweet here.

“I just know @RheaRipley_WWE is going to bring some hell to Beth Phoenix. I’m rooting for her all the way!”

Beth recently joined Busted Open Radio and delivered a warning to the 25-year-old: “I’m not really happy about the ball shot, but that really pissed me off. So, I hold a grudge really deep in my heart, and whether or not I get to exact some revenge remains to be seen, but I’d love to see that happen.”