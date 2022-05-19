Ric Flair Addresses Concerns About In-Ring Return

Ric Flair has addressed those who are concerned about his decision to return to the ring this summer.

Since it was announced that Flair will be making an in-ring return in tag team action on July 31, some have voiced concern about Flair wrestling at his age. Especially given his past health issues. However, Flair addressed these concerns on a recent episode of his podcast.

Flair explained that he has spoken to doctors about wrestling with a pacemaker. The doctors seem to think there’s enough scar tissue around it for Flair to give it a shot.

“The Nature Boy” added that he’s not doing this for money. He just wants to do something he’s done his whole life, something he loves.

“So, I almost died four years ago. I got a pacemaker. I almost died of a blood clot. I had four heart operations in seven weeks. I’m good to go. I will decide on when I want to go.

“So this is not about the money. This is about me doing what I’ve done my whole life. I watch wrestling every day because I love it, and I respect the guys in it.

“Everybody’s got a different opinion. So I follow one heart doctor that I have the most confidence in, the guy I like the most. I called him and said I wanted to do this. The only thing I was worried about was getting in with a pacemaker.

“He said, ‘Ric, there’s enough scar tissue around that thing now that I believe it’ll hold. If you want to do it, do it.’ That was the answer. That was the only concern.

“The other concern, which I haven’t had in a long time, would have been when I get dizzy because of the equilibrium issue that I have with the inner ear problem, but I haven’t had that since I wrestled Edge in a ladder match.

“So, just a couple of concerns, but I’m not afraid of it. I have more self confidence, which is important for me personally, than I had when I wrestled Shawn, especially because this will be a tag match format.”

The 73-year-old Flair will compete in a tag team match on July 31 inside the Nashville Fairgrounds. Opponents have yet to be announced. The event will air on FITE TV with tickets going on sale May 27.

It is being advertised as Ric Flair’s final match.

Ric Flair’s Last Match

In a press release sent in to SEScoops, Starrcast provides the official details:

“On July 31st, at 6:05pm EDT, ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair, who many consider the greatest professional wrestler of all-time, is set to return to the ring, one final time, as part of ‘Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match’ wrestling event.”

“Taking place at the world famous Nashville Fairgrounds, the 16-time former World Heavyweight Champion will don a new custom-made robe and bring the one-of-a-kind showmanship that has made Flair a cultural icon for his over-40 years in the professional wrestling business.”

Tickets for Ric Flair’s Last Match go on sale next Friday, May 27th at RicFlairsLastMatch.com.

