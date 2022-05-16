Ric Flair’s Last Match Set for July 31st

Ric Flair will indeed be walking down the aisle for a wrestling match one more time.

Starrcast has announced that Flair will end the month of July with the final match of his pro wrestling career. He’ll be in action on July 31 inside the Nashville Fairgrounds. An opponent has not been revealed at this time.

The event will be airing live on FITE TV. Tickets go on sale on May 27.

Flair had been teasing making a comeback by releasing a couple of videos capturing his training sessions with AEW star Jay Lethal.

“I’m going to walk that aisle, one last time to prove once and for all, that to be the Man, you’ve got to beat the Man.” – Ric Flair

Ric Flair’s Last Match

In a press release sent in to SEScoops, Starrcast provides the official details:

“On July 31st, at 6:05pm EDT, ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair, who many consider the greatest professional wrestler of all-time, is set to return to the ring, one final time, as part of ‘Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match’ wrestling event.”

“Taking place at the world famous Nashville Fairgrounds, the 16-time former World Heavyweight Champion will don a new custom-made robe and bring the one-of-a-kind showmanship that has made Flair a cultural icon for his over-40 years in the professional wrestling business.”

Tickets for Ric Flair’s Last Match go on sale next Friday, May 27th at RicFlairsLastMatch.com.

Here’s the official hype video for Ric Flair’s Last Match: