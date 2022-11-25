Ric Flair Attending WWE’s Royal Rumble and Raw XXX Anniversary

The legendary Ric Flair is gearing up to attend two big WWE events in January 2023.

On the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast, the 16-time world champion revealed that he’d been invited to be part of the 30th Anniversary of Monday Night Raw (“Raw is XXX”) on January 23 from Philadelphia, PA.

“I’m gonna be there. They didn’t say don’t tell anybody. I’ve been invited and it’s a f**king big deal. Why, because it’s Raw and it’s a big f**king deal. I’m on it, hell yea are you kidding me? 30 years.” – Ric Flair

Five days later, Flair will be stylin’ and profilin’ in San Antonio, TX at the 2023 Royal Rumble. The event takes place from the AlamoDome and is already setting box office records.

Flair Back on WWE Programming

Flair and WWE parted ways in August 2021 after he requested his release. The two sides parted ways after Flair was featured in the controversial Plane Ride from Hell episode of Dark Side of the Ring.

Back in June, WWE announced a new documentary is in the works focusing on Flair’s life and wrestling career. The following month, Flair partnered up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo in his “last match” against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. The event took place during SummerSlam weekend at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

Flair has a storied history with the Royal Rumble and Monday Night Raw. Flair won the vacant WWF Championship at the 1992 Royal Rumble, an event that is considered by many to be one of the greatest Rumble events in history.

The Nature Boy competed on Monday Night Raw during its early run back in 1993. After WCW folded in 2001, he’d go on to be the General Manager of Monday Night Raw from November 2001 through June 2002.

Just a few weeks ago, Flair said he’d welcome the opportunity to appear on WWE programming again. He won’t have to wait long to get his wish.

H/T: WrestlingNews.co