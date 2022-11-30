Ric Flair Clarifies Recent Comments About Royal Rumble & RAW XXX Appearances

Ric Flair may still appear at the Royal Rumble 2023 Premium Live Event in January of next year, but nothing has been confirmed.

Last week, Flair announced that he will be at the Royal Rumble and that he will also attend Raw’s 30th-anniversary event earlier that same week.

“I’m gonna be there. They didn’t say don’t tell anybody. I’ve been invited and it’s a f**king big deal.“ Ric Flair

Clarification

Flair could still be at WWE‘s next Premium Live Event, but no deal has been reached between the two parties. On the latest episode of his To Be the Man podcast, Flair clarified that he will be in San Antonio for the Rumble – but he’ll be there for an autograph signing unrelated to WWE.

“I am going to San Antonio to sign autographs separately, on the day of the Rumble. I was not invited to the Rumble.” Ric Flair.

Flair isn’t confirmed to appear on-camera at the Royal Rumble, but may pack his ring gear for the trip to San Antonio just in case. He eagerly added, “If they want me to put my gear on, like at Last Match, that’s fine.”

The Nature Boy won the 1992 Royal Rumble match as the #3 entrant, setting a record for the time as the longest-run in a single Rumble, and captured the vacant WWF Championship.

Flair Back in WWE

Ric Flair’s Royal Rumble status may still be TBD, but he did confirm that he has been invited for the 30th anniversary of Raw.

The 16-time World Champion parted ways with WWE in August 2021, reportedly frustrated about booking for himself and his daughter Charlotte.

Flair had been expected to join AEW, but the backlash from the Dark Side of the Ring episode documenting the Plane Ride from Hell ended those plans.