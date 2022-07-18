Ric Flair Reportedly Dealing With Injury Ahead Of Last Match

Ric Flair is reportedly dealing with an injury ahead of his last match ever.

Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that Flair is dealing with an injury as his last-ever bout approaches at the end of the month. Dave Meltzer reports that Flair is dealing with a foot injury ahead of the bout.

The show is slated for July 31 in Nashville, Tennessee from the Municipal Auditorium that will take place live on pay-per-view (PPV). Flair has noted that he’ll be competing with a pacemaker, which has draw some concern from many within the professional wrestling community ahead of the bout.

However, “The Nature Boy” claims he has consulted several doctors on the matter that have given him the green light to compete. Aside from his health, Flair’s age of 73 alone is enough to worry some about him competing inside the ring.

Ric Flair Accompanied By Big Card

Aside from Flair’s headlining bout, there will be several other talents competing on the card from promotions such as Impact Wrestling, MLW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and AAA.

The current card for the show is as follows:

Ric Flair’s Last Match: Opponent(s) TBD

IMPACT World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu

Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering

The Wolves vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

The Briscoe Brothers vs. The Von Erichs

Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

Laredo Kid vs. Bandido vs. Taurus vs. Rey Fenix