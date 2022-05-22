Ric Flair On Why He Is Returning To Ring

Ric Flair‘s decision to get back in the ring after more than a decade is garnering more concern from fans than it’s generating excitement, but the nature boy is trying to convince everyone that he is ready to go.

The 16-time world champion spoke to TMZ. He talked about things such as his training for the upcoming match and explained why he is returning to the squared circle.

Addressing the concerns about his health, Ric Flair said that he has consulted 40 different doctors and decided that he was only going to listen to one:

“I don’t have any aches or pains. I know I’ve had the health issues, but I asked 40 different doctors, and I decided I’m only gonna listen to one. Not necessarily the one that was gonna give me the right answer, but that I felt the most comfortable with,”

Speaking about the reason behind his comeback, Ric Flair explained that he is not content with his last couple of matches: “I couldn’t stand the last couple of matches I had. Couldn’t stand the last year I had,”

Flair last wrestled during an Impact Wrestling episode back in September 2011. He was defeated by Sting in a match that lasted about 15 minutes.

Ric Flair is set to make his return after more than a decade at Starrcast V during the SummerSlam weekend on July 31. An opponent for the WWE Hall of Famer is yet to be named.