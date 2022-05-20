Conrad Thompson Addresses Ricky Steamboat Declining Ric Flair Match

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will not be returning to the ring to wrestle Ric Flair this summer.

Ric Flair’s last match is set for July 31st. The spectacle will take place during Starrcast V from Nashville, TN during WWE SummerSlam weekend.

It was rumored that Steamboat, 69, would be Flair’s opponent in some sort of tag match possibly involving FTR. However, Steamboat set the record straight and explained that he turned down the offer to wrestle Flair after giving it serious consideration.

Starrcast organizer Conrad Thompson spoke to Wrestling Inc about the Steamboat situation and expressed frustration that Steamboat publicly addressed the offer he received.

“There’s no way for me to have that conversation with you and not be negative, or hurtful or rude and I am not going to comment on it, because I think a lot of Mr. Steamboat and hold him in high regard,” said Thompson.

“I know what really happened and he knows what really happened and I am disappointed that he put a statement out before we had an opportunity to put a bow on things. But, that’s not the whole story and what the whole story is, is nobody’s business I suppose.”

Thompson added that he’s not upset with Steamboat and he never advertised ‘Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat.’

“So, we have had conversations, but ultimately that’s not the match you’re going to see, but I have never said what the match was going to be. So, when people are saying, ‘what’s the match now?’ Well, what was it ever?”

He continue, “There’s a lot of hypotheticals, we could say hypothetically right now next year’s WrestleMania is The Rock vs. Roman, everyone has said that hypothetically, but when has WWE announced that? When has Rock said that? It’s all just conjecture at this point.”

Visit Starrcast.com for full details on how you can attend and watch the upcoming fan fest.