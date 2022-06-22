Ric Flair Loses it After AEW Star No-Shows his Podcast

Next month, Ric Flair will have his last ever match, bringing his incredible in-ring career to its final end.

Flair has been training with AEW‘s very own Jay Lethal ahead of his last match, and fans may remember their infamous interactions in TNA Wrestling many years ago.

Given that the pair are training together, you’d naturally assume the duo is close, but things got tense this week.

Lethal No Shows

Lethal was scheduled to appear on Ric Flair’s podcast this week but didn’t appear in any capacity.

In his response, Flair went on the show to claim that Lethal has an “attitude,” which has caused friction between them (via WrestlingNews.co.)

“Is he gonna hear this, if I say it? I don’t care. He’s got an attitude. He wants to be part of the show. And I said it ain’t gonna happen. You know how that happens all of a sudden and everybody’s feelings are hurt. You know, this is what we discussed, some people’s feelings are gonna be hurt.

“I’m not saying anything bad. I don’t have the authority, even though [I am a] co-owner of this venture. I don’t have the authority to put him on the card. So I think he’s upset about that, but he’ll get over it.

“They can block this out but you can’t make chicken salad out of chicken sh*t.” Ric Flair, on Jay Lethal no-showing his podcast.

Lethal hasn’t responded publicly to Flair’s comments at this time.