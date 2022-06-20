Ric Flair’s Last Match Moved to a Much Larger Venue

Ric Flair is still a draw, brother.

The Nature Boy is scheduled to wrestle his final match on Sunday July 31st during Starrcast weekend. After selling out the Nashville Fairgrounds in less than 24-hours, event organizers (Jim Crocket Promotions) made the call to move the spectacle to a significantly larger venue.

“Ric Flair’s Last Match” will now take place at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, which can accommodate over 7,000 fans.

According to a press release sent in to SEScoops current ticket holder’s seats will be honored, and communication on the changes will be emailed to them this week.

Additional tickets go on sale Friday, June 24 at RicFlairsLastMatch.com.

“On July 31, I’m still going to walk that aisle and style and profile as only I can,” said Flair. “But now, a bigger crowd, brighter lights! ‘The Nature Boy’ can’t wait to do what I do best. WOOOO!”

“Like so many times before, having Ric Flair’s name on the marquee has the wrestling world buzzing,” said Jim Crockett Promotions President, David Crockett. “On Sunday, July 31, we look forward to bringing the fans at Nashville Municipal Auditorium, and our worldwide audience, a night of professional wrestling that they will never forget.”

“When we announced that STARRCAST was coming back, with our partner Thuzio, we knew the last weekend in July was going to be a celebration for wrestling fans. The party’s main event has now moved to a bigger room,” said STARRCAST and AdFreeShows.com founder Conrad Thompson. “There will still be numerous events and experiences happening throughout the weekend at The Nashville Fairgrounds, who have been wonderful to work with. However, the demand for Ric’s last match to move to a bigger venue was one we couldn’t ignore.”

“Due to the overwhelming demand by fans to be in the building for ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match,’ we have made the decision to move this once-in-a-lifetime show to the Nashville Municipal Auditorium,” said Jared Augustine, CEO of Thuzio. “Once the initial batch of tickets at the Nashville Fairgrounds went so quickly, our team immediately started to look for a larger venue, and the Nashville Municipal Auditorium is an ideal solution.”

“Ric Flair’s Last Match” will stream live on FITE 6:05 p.m. EST on Sunday, July 31.