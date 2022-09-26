Ric Flair Says he Will Never Retire After Teasing Wrestling Return

Ric Flair has fans talking again about the possibility of him coming out of retirement again to have his final match again.

The wrestling legend broke into the business in 1972, which marks 2022 as his 50th year in wrestling, and has become one of the most decorated wrestlers of all time. In addition to being a 16-time world champion, he’s also held other titles in the NWA, WCW, and WWE.

During his career, he has shared the ring with several legends such as Sting, Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan, Dusty Rhodes, and more.

One More Match?

In a post on Twitter, Flair said he will never retire, which comes after he previously hinted at coming back after hearing about Ricky Steamboat coming out of retirement.

Steamboat will be stepping back into the ring on November 27 for Big Time Wrestling, although his opponent has yet to be confirmed. Steamboat turned down the offer to compete in Flair’s final match at Starrcast V.

Thank You To Everyone Who Helped Me Celebrate My 50 Years In The Business! One Thing Is For Certain… I WILL NEVER RETIRE! WOOOOO! #50YearsOfFlair pic.twitter.com/tOhGVpcrJB — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 26, 2022

Flair won his last match on July 31 by teaming with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. Since then, he has continued making wrestling appearances and will be cornering his son in law Andrade for his World Wrestling Council match against Carlito on August 6.