Ric Flair Explains Why He Stopped Giving Advice To Talent

Ric Flair is a living legend and there is a lot young prospects can learn from him. The wrestling veteran himself, however, has stopped giving advice to talent because they listen to marks more than him.

The 16-time world champion was a recent guest on Booker T‘s Hall of Fame podcast. Among other things, he also explained why he has stopped giving advice to up-and-coming wrestlers.

Flair mentioned how people think that he doesn’t want to help anyone. The two time Hall of Famer explained that it wasn’t always the case but he has had bitter experiences with people he has given advice to:

“They take my opinion, which I f**king pretty much know what I’m talking about,” said Ric Flair, “and then they get in the car or walk up the ramp

And they either look and see what the mark said about it or they talk to another guy who has got as much experience as him or less, and that’s who they go with. God forbid I know anything.”

Flair said that he can critique the matches for people but it’s not worth the aggravation for him. He also mentioned that he wouldn’t say negative things to anyone because his daughter works there.

Apart from this, Ric Flair also talked about his time in WWE, why he never had a WrestleMania match with Hulk Hogan and more.