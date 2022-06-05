Watch: 73-Year-Old Ric Flair Takes Top Rope Bump

Ric Flair is getting ready for an in-ring return later this year and he is taking top rope bumps at the age of 73 in preparation for the same.

The Nature Boy announced last month that he will be having a final match later this year. The bout is scheduled for Starrcast V on July 31, during the SummerSlam weekend.

While an opponent for him is yet to be announced, Flair has already started preparing for his in-ring return. He has been training with Jay Lethal to get back in the ring shape.

Ric Flair Takes Top Rope Bump Ahead Of Final Match

After teasing a top rope bump for his last match, the 16-time world champion shared the following video of taking a slam from the top rope on Twitter:

Ric Flair previously explained why he is making this commitment at his age. He explained that he wasn’t satisfied with his last outing and wanted to make things right.

His last match was broadcasted on Impact back in 2011. He competed against Sting in a singles bout in which The Icon came out victorious.

