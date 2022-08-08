Ric Flair Reveals Thoughts On His Final Match

It’s been one week since Ric Flair wrestled what was advertised as his final match, and now the man himself has spoken about what he thought of the performance.

Flair’s final match was part of an entire weekend of events in Nashville that was broadcast on FITE and promoted in conjunction with Conrad Thompson’s Starrcast V. Flair’s match, wrestled under the Jim Crockett Promotions banner, saw him team with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a winning effort.

In a new interview with Lucha Libre Online, Flair gave his thoughts.

“I’m very happy with it. I needed to give it one more shot. I feel like I didn’t go out the right way, and to have the relationship now that I do with Andrade, with Charlotte, to have a son-in-law like him to be a tag team partner, for him to tag with me and have the whole family there and his family who I’ve gotten to know well, it was big for all of them,” Flair said.

He continued, “It was especially big for me because my entire family was there and the only person to get an opportunity to do that twice. Once in 2008 with Shawn Michaels (at WrestleMania 24) and now with my son-in-law in Nashville. It was big.”

Flair Appears At Puerto Rico Wrestling Event, Gets Physical

Despite his final match, Flair isn’t done appearing at wrestling events. And by the looks of it, he’s not done getting physically involved at wrestling events.

Flair joined Andrade Saturday night in Puerto Rico at the WWC Aniversario 2022 show. Andrade wrestled Carlito, and during the show, Flair confronted Carlito’s father, the legendary Carlos Colon.

As you’ll see from the photos below, Flair took a blow to the head.

It Went Down Last Night In Puerto Rico! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/4nM1NpaEIE — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 7, 2022

