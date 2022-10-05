Ric Flair Wishes He’d Have Managed Andrade In AEW

Two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair wishes that he’d have managed Andrade in All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Speaking on his podcast, “To Be The Man,” Flair talked about wanting to manage his son-in-law for his current run in AEW. However, AEW president Tony Khan opted not to go that route in the end.

“I haven’t spoken with him, I knew he had a big match … I don’t really what — really haven’t kept track of what he’s doing there,” Flair said.

“I had hoped, as I told you before, I wish Tony would have let me manage him. He is an absolutely phenomenal worker and tough kid. I wish I could have managed him, but I guess Tony elected not to go with me for whatever reason.”

Ric Flair has managed Andrade several times before. One of the more memorable times being when Andrade faced Kenny Omega for AAA, as well as at the World Wrestling Council 49th Anniversary show in Bayamon, Puerto Rico when he faced Carlito.

(WWE)

Now, Andrade finds himself in AEW, where he’s experiencing some issues backstage. He recently engaged in a war-of-words with Sammy Guevara on Twitter over a recent interview in which Andrade revealed tensions between himself and Guevara backstage after one of their matches.

Now, Andrade has been teasing wanting a release from AEW. He’s even slated to compete in a Career vs. Mask match against Preston Vance.

If Andrade wins, Vance must remove his mask. If Andrade loses, he’s forced to leave AEW.