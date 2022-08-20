Ric Flair Names WWE Legend Who Doesn’t Belong in the Hall of Fame

In 2008, Ric Flair was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, marking the first-time an active Superstar had received the honor.

Flair retired (the first time) the next night, losing to Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24, but wasn’t finished being inducted.

Four years later, Flair was inducted yet again, this time as part of the Four Horsemen faction, becoming the first-ever two-time inductee into WWE’s Hall of Fame.

Doesn’t Belong

At this time, there are a total 234 entries into the WWE Hall of Fame, consisting of individual Superstars, Tag-Teams, Stables, Celebrity inductees, and Warrior Award recipients.

The Warrior Award is in honor of the Ultimate Warrior, who during his 2014 induction, addressed the idea of an award for the unsung heroes working within WWE.

On the latest edition of his ‘To Be The Man’ podcast, however, Flair addressed the Warrior’s legacy, and why he feels he doesn’t belong in the Hall of Fame (via WrestleTalk.)

“You hold up the company, then you sue them – which he [The Ultimate Warrior] did, and then you end up in the Hall of Fame… There’s a lot of people in the Hall of Fame that are there for – I can’t figure out any rhyme or reason why they would be other than political stuff.”

Suing the Company

Flair is referencing Warrior’s lawsuits against WWE in 1996 and 1998, when the two sides fought for ownership of the Ultimate Warrior character.

The courts ruled that Warrior was legally entitled to use the gimmick, costuming, face paint designs, and mannerisms of the WWE character.

In January 2006, Warrior would again sue WWE, this time for libel following the release of the ‘The Self-Destruction of the Ultimate Warrior’ DVD.

The documentary saw several Superstars have unflattering comments about Warrior, though his libel case was thrown out in September 2009.