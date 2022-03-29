Ricochet Has Friendly Reminder For Rude Fans

The life of a celebrity can be a bit tough, especially when you’re out. You could be enjoying your time with friends or co-workers, or just relaxing and need some time away from all the attention, and the next thing you know you are bombarded by fans wanting you to take pictures with them and sign things for them.

It could be especially bothersome to deal with when you’re about to exit a hotel or are at the check in area of an airport at 4 am in the morning, and it seems like that’s exactly what Ricochet has experienced.

Most fans know to respect their favorite wrestler’s boundaries when they see them outside. Unfortunately, however, there’s always the few who don’t know of the phrase “to be in the right place and the right time”.

Ricochet took to Twitter earlier to send a stern message to fans, telling them that he would be the first to say no when fans approach him to get multiple things signed (probably to sell them off at eBay later) at 4 am in the morning at hotels or airports.

“Let me be clear. If you and a group of people are waiting in the lobby of my hotel, or in the check in area at the airport at 4-5am (sometimes earlier) in the morning, to ask for multiple autographs, is such an invasion of privacy. I will be the FIRST person to say no.”

Ricochet did add that it’s totally okay to approach him and chat when he is out and about someplace else. He just wants to set a boundary regarding approaching him near the place he’s staying and hoarding him at the check in area of the airport.

“However, If you happen to see me out & about somewhere please come say hi & chat! I love interacting, just don’t wait in the lobby of where we are staying. Don’t wait & hoard us in the check in areas at the airport etc. Treat us with respect and respect is what you will receive.”

Ricochet is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion but things have been shaky for him in WWE. This past week on SmackDown, Ricochet lost to both Angel and Humberto in consecutive matches. He appeared on this week’s Raw to face Austin Theory. He lost again, in under two minutes. This has been his third loss since last Friday. He is set to face Humberto and Angel in a triple threat match this SmackDown, and he may not eve n make it to WrestleMania.