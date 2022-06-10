Riddle Being Kicked Off WWE SmackDown?

WWE may be setting up a stipulation that could see Riddle barred from SmackDown.

One-half of RK-Bro has made it a mission to find WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and make him pay for his actions. Reigns cost RK-Bro their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title match against The Usos.

In storyline, The Bloodline is being credited with possibly ending the career of Randy Orton.

Riddle’s journey may come with a harsh consequence.

Riddle To Be Booted From SmackDown?

Fightful is reporting that Riddle is on tap for the June 10 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

In addition, there has reportedly been a pitch for Sami Zayn, an “honorary” member of The Usos, to try to get rid of Riddle on SmackDown for good.

One of the angles pitched was for Riddle to face Sami with the stipulation being that if Riddle loses, he can no longer appear on SmackDown.

The report notes that this was simply a pitch and it isn’t set in stone.

On the June 3 episode of SmackDown, Sami Zayn cost Riddle his tag team title match against The Usos by playing Roman Reigns’ theme song, causing a distraction.