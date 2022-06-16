Can Rising WWE Superstar Dethrone Roman Reigns?

One superstar on the WWE SmackDown roster believes he has what it takes to defeat Roman Reigns.

The “Tribal Chief” is the reigning WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. He was promoted to undisputed status after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Going into that match, Reigns was the Universal Champion, while Lesnar was the WWE Champion.

Reigns has long dominated the main event scene but could his time be running out?

“Why Not Madcap?”

During an appearance on KFAN 100.3’s Power Trip Morning Show After Party Podcast, Madcap Moss expressed his belief that he can be the one to take the undisputed gold from Roman Reigns in due time.

“Then, you know, this one at this point may seem like a bit of a stretch to some people. Because the guy’s just an absolute all-time run right now. But I’d love to get a shot at Roman Reigns.

“I mean, he is the pinnacle of the business right now. He likes to say he’s in God mode, and it’s hard to disagree with him. God meaning ‘Greatness On a Different Level.’ I mean, it’s just unbelievable what he’s done over the past 8-10 years, but specifically in the last few.

“He’s really just been untouchable in every aspect of the business. But I think that someone needs to eventually dethrone the guy I look at myself and I say, ‘Why not Madcap?’ So, I got my work cut out for me.

“I got a ways to go before I get there.”

Madcap recently dropped the suspenders and the bad joke gimmick in favor of a more serious attitude. He is now a babyface and some within WWE believe he could make some waves.

