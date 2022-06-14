Update on WWE’s Decision to Unify World Title

When WWE first decided to put the Undisputed WWE Universal Title on Roman Reigns, it didn’t seem like a bad idea.

After all, Reigns is the top star in the company. On top of that, fans had been clamoring for just one recognized world champion in WWE as the feeling among some was that having two champions devalued the importance of having a world title.

When Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, there was some hope that one recognized world champion would do some good for WWE.

That was before the company’s world champion took on a reduced schedule.

Creative Unaware of Roman Reigns’ New Deal

A new report from WrestleVotes claims that when WWE’s creative team decided to put both the WWE and WWE Universal Championships on Roman Reigns, they weren’t aware that he had been working on a new deal.

The report notes that the team was under the impression that Reigns would actually be making more appearances on both Raw and SmackDown.

Obviously, that hasn’t been the case. The “Tribal Chief” ended up inking a new contract with WWE that sees him working fewer dates.

While WWE claimed that there wouldn’t be much of a difference, Reigns has missed a few weeks of television and will finally be making his return on the June 17 episode of SmackDown.

Reigns will put the Undisputed WWE Universal Title on the line against Riddle. If Riddle loses, he can never challenge Roman for the championship again.