Road Dogg On How Higher Ups Viewed NXT During Triple H’s Time

A lot of fans were upset with WWE getting rid of Triple H‘s NXT team and revamping the brand. Many believed that it killed the show’s unique identity that The Game had worked hard to build. Though according to Brian ‘Road Dogg’ James, the top brass never really saw it as the third brand. For them, NXT was always the developmental.

The former SmackDown head writer recently spoke to WrestleZone. He talked about WWE releasing talents such as Dexter Lumis. James explained that while Lumis was very talented, he didn’t fit into the plans because of his age. WWE’s focus now is on developing younger talents:

“Right now, what they’re trying to do is get as many young talent up and running as they possibly can, because then you’re gonna see a few of those thoroughbreds stick out, and you’re gonna go ‘Okay, so there’s so and so. We’re gonna sent her to SmackDown. We’re gonna send him to Raw.’

Road Dogg continued, “Because that’s what NXT was originally. It became because of the TV rights deal, a third brand. But it was never really intended to be a third brand. It was never thought about, from a business standpoint, as a third brand. It was kind of always thought of, really high up, as developmental. I think it got away from its roots a little bit. I think Vince came down there and said ‘we’re going to do things a little differently now.’ I think he saw an opportunity to do that and he took it. I think that’s how he’s wanted it to be run so that’s how it’s being run now.”

You can watch Road Dogg's interview below:

