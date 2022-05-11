Dustin Rhodes On If Goldust Would Work In Today’s Wrestling

WWE in the attitude era was filled with many unexpected storylines and characters. One such unique character was Goldust which caused a lot of controversies but brought in ratings as well. Though the man behind the gold paint himself, Dustin Rhodes believes that a character like that would not work in the current times.

The AEW star recently talked to Renee Paquette on The Sessions podcast. When Renee asked if a character like Goldust would work today, Rhodes explained why it wouldn’t:

“It absolutely would not work. The way Goldust was portrayed back in the 90s. He was very androgynous. We would never say the word gay. I don’t think he will work because those things back then were way, way ahead of its time.” said Dustin Rhodes,

He continued, “They got lots of letters saying that they weren’t gonna let their kids watch this shit anymore. Moms were upset. But the ratings kept getting bigger and better. So we were doing something right. But it was just very pushing the envelope as far as you could possibly do it. Stepping over that line. Today trying to do something like that? No.”

Apart from this, Dustin Rhodes also talked about his Double or Nothing 2019 match with Cody Rhodes. He vowed to never wrestle his brother again.

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription