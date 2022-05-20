Toni Storm On Competing In The Owen Hart Cup Tournament

One of the biggest reasons wrestlers prefer AEW over other companies is the creative control. The promotion allows its talent a lot of freedom in what they do and say. Many of the stars have said that this freedom has helped them reignite the creative spark and passion for the business. It appears Toni Storm is one such name.

The former WWE star recently appeared on AEW Unrestricted podcast. Among other things, she discussed being part of the Owens Hart Cup tournament. Storm claimed that she was nervous competing in the first round of the tournament:

“Yeah it’s incredible being part of.” said Toni Storm, “To be [in] first round me and Jamie Hayter. I was definitely feeling the pressure. Like setting the standard. [It was like] ‘We really gotta have a good match here because it sets the tone for the tournament going forward.’ But I had a great time winning. I feel like every match that I’m having here so far is just kind of reigniting that passion more and more. More than I thought possible.”

Toni Storm made her AEW debut during the March 30 episode of Dynamite. She defeated The Bunny to qualify for the Owens Hart Cup tournament. She went on to defeat Jamie Hayter in the first round of the competition. Storm is now scheduled to face Dr. Brit Baker in the semi-finals of the tournament.

