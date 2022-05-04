Riddle On What He Has Learned From Randy Orton

Riddle couldn’t have asked for a better mentor to take his WWE career to next level than Randy Orton. The Apex Predator has gone through many of the phases the former UFC star went through early in his WWE journey. Randy also got into trouble and upset many veterans early on before growing up and earning the respect of his peers. Now he is using that experience to help the young star navigate the waters in WWE.

RK Bro spoke to Give Me Sport during WWE’s UK tour. When asked what he has learned from the Legend Killer, Riddle mentioned how Randy has been helping him understand the landscape of WWE:

“What haven’t I learned? You know, I feel like I’ve learned a lot about the business side of things and handling myself. Not just in the world of wrestling but in the world of WWE. Because I feel like each promotion, each company I’ve worked for kinda has a different landscape. From the UFC to the WWE, to the independence scene and everywhere.

I feel like he’s really helped me guide through the waters as smoothly as possible. At least for me because I kind of ruffle feathers all the time. He’s been helping me out a lot with that.”

‘It’s Night And Day’

Randy Orton is regarded as one of the best in-ring workers of the current generation. Riddle mentioned how just watching him work makes you better:

“And of course, in ring ability, just watching Randy every night do what Randy does best, you are gonna get better. Your timing is gonna get better, your confidence is gonna go up. Your swagger goes up on the microphone, everything goes up.

From day one to day now, at least from my point of view it’s night and day. The transition and changes I have made. And I would say maybe, from outside looking in, it’s harder to see. From being on the inside looking out, it’s night and day like I said. My job has gotten drastically easier and more fun working with this guy.”

