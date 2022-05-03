The Miz Opens Up About Getting Vasectomy

The Miz has been pretty open about getting a vasectomy. According to him, it was a way to make sure that he can continue pursuing his dreams and be a role model for his daughters to do the same.

The A-Lister recently talked about his decision on Out Of Character. He noted how he wanted to make sure that he can focus on being the best father. The former WWE champion also detailed the conversation he had with Maryse about it

“Going back to the vasectomy. I was like you know what, I want to make sure I can focus on my two loves, my daughters Monroe and Madison and be the best husband I can be. But I also want to pursue my dreams. A lot of times when you become a parent, you forget about the things that you want to do because everything is invested in them.” said The Miz, “Granted, everything IS invested in them. But I still want them to see me going after what I want. Because I want them to go after what they want. I want to be an example for them.

So My wife and I were like ‘Alright, we’re done’. I am like ‘Alright, so who’s doing it?’ It was a conversation like ‘Alright who is doing it?’ I was like, ‘you know what, I’ll bite the bullet. You shoved these suckers out of you twice so I think can do the deed.'”

You can check out The Miz’s interview below:

