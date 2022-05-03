The Miz Wants To Play Johnny Cage In Mortal Combat Movie

The Miz is one of the most successful pro wrestlers of the current era. Apart from a couple of world title reigns, he has won over a dozen other championships in WWE and has been a featured TV star for over a decade. Though even after all his success, he is not short on goals. The things he wants to do in the future range from being the best father he can be to playing Booster Gold in a DC movie.

The former world champion recently appeared on Out of Character. He discussed how he wants to continue pursuing his dreams so he can be a role model for his daughters. When asked what are the goals he wants to achieve, The Miz first mentioned that he wants to give more time to his family:

“Be the biggest superstar I [can] possibly be. Best dad you can possibly be. Best husband I could possibly be. You know, I’d love to give more time to my family. I have dedicated 20 years to WWE. This isn’t like a retirement speech.” said The Miz, “This isn’t me saying I wanna work less.

I just wanna be able to manage and balance my life a little better. To make sure that I focus on what’s truly, truly important. Those are those two little girls that I want to help mould and guide and learn and be there for. That’s one thing. Also, I would love to get into movies, voiceovers, TV.”

The Miz Wants To Play Johnny Cage And Boster Gold

The A-Lister mentioned that he has a production company with his wife Maryse. He revealed that after the success of Miz & Mrs, they are developing three more shows. He then noted how fans want him to play Johnny Cage in Mortal Combat. The Miz said that he is ready for it:

“Hell, I wanna play Johnny Cage in Mortal Combat baby. Are you kidding me? Like I have been working on my splits, I’ve been working on my kicks. As soon as I saw that Mortal Kombat was out, and there was no Johnny Cage yet. My name was literally trending worldwide, Number one as ‘we want The Miz as Johnny Cage.’

I was like, ‘If they want that to happen. I need to basically make sure that I am prepared and ready that if that opportunity presents itself. Then I will be ready and focused.’ So I called my trainer that helped me with Marine 6. Working on kicks and everything. I was like, ‘how do you do his intro kicks? I need to learn these and have them properly done.’ I need them left-handed and right-handed because Johnny can do both.

“Also Booster Gold. like I know there’s a Blue Beetle movie coming out. I don’t know if Booster Gold is even a part of it, but I would love to play that character in the DC realm.”

