Report: Ring of Honor To Have More Care Put Into It Going Forward

Ring of Honor will receive special interest from those working behind the scenes moving forward, it has been reported.

Tony Khan announced on the March 2, 2022, edition of AEW Dynamite that he had purchased Ring of Honor. Since then, several pay-per-views have aired and weekly ROH shows can be found on the Honor Club streaming service. Tony Khan had intended for ROH to have its own show on TV but that hasn’t been the case so far.

- Advertisement -

Related: CW Network Had Talks With Tony Khan Before WWE NXT’s 5-Year Deal

The Treatment of Ring of Honor

While Khan’s acquisition of ROH has kept the company in business, many feel that his handling of the 22-year-old promotion has been underwhelming. The consensus among some is that the show is often little more than an AEW feeder show and that without a national TV deal, ROH doesn’t receive anywhere close to the level of focus backstage than AEW’s three weekly episodes.

Related: Ex-ROH Owner Cary Silkin: Tony Khan Doesn’t Treat The Promotion Well

- Advertisement -

ROH is set to receive more attention and care moving forward, Fightful Select reports. The upcoming tapings in Arlington, Texas are being viewed internally as a potential turning point for the brand with plans for dedicated taping sessions. Instead of being taped around AEW shows (which galvanized the belief that ROH is simply an extension of AEW), ROH will see multiple shows recorded in a single day, separate from AEW tapings.

This is expected to see a more consisted creative output, another criticism fans have had of ROH in the Tony Khan era. When asked whether champions are expected to be more regular at these tapings, a source said it’s very likely to occur. The promotion is currently home to seven different championships though the ROH Six-Man-Tag Titles (which are part of AEW’s Unified Trios Championships) are current vacated.

MXM in Ring of Honor

Two names fans can expect to see in Ring Of Honor is Mason Madden and Mansoor who were teased during a recent episode. Sources indicated that the former WWE tag team has specifically signed with ROH, rather than signing with AEW and being assigned to ROH.