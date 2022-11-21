Roman Reigns Addresses The State Of His WWE Title Run

Roman Reigns has rightfully earned his seat at the head of the table. After clinching the Universal Championship at WWE‘s Payback pay-per-view in 2020, “The Tribal Chief” went on to also claim the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 this year, defeating “The Beast” Brock Lesnar in the main event. Now with over 800 days of gold strapped around his waist, Reigns believes his reign is far from being over.

“I’m right in the middle of it,” the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion declared on The Ringer. “People want these interviews, they want to do these documentaries. But this is the bottom of the third inning to me. We’re in the second quarter of the Super Bowl right now.”

With WrestleMania 39 season soon approaching, the identity of Reign’s opponent has been a widely debated topic as of late. With a possibility for Reigns to finally be dethroned, many fans have drafted up their own theories of who should receive the honor to unseat “The Tribal Chief.” Amongst that list, includes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. Roman Reigns, however, reiterated that this story, hasn’t even reached its climax.

“Just wait, man,” he said. “We’ve done this in turbulent times, through a pandemic, through the biggest change of all time in this business. And we’ve done it seamlessly. We’ve done it without falter.”

“Down the road, 20 years from now when we start giving out all these crazy details of the inside, inside, there’s just going to be even deeper respect for the performances that we’ve been putting on,” Reigns promised. “Man, it’s been a hell of a journey. But it’s only begun. It’s going to get bigger.”

Reigns Carves The Bloodline Legacy

In addition to his impressive title reign thus far, Reigns has helped cultivate one of the most dominant factions of all-time: The Bloodline. Alongside his cousins The Usos, his special counsel Paul Heyman, and the recent additions of Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa, The Bloodline have emerged as a force to be reckoned with.

Now, they will gear up for a WarGames match this Saturday, November 26th. At Survivor Series: WarGames, Roman Reigns will tackle The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens with the help of The Bloodline in the intense five-on-five bout.