Reason WWE Is Holding Off Major Roman Reigns Match

Fans have been waiting for a singles match between The Undisputed World champion Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre since the Scottish Warrior moved to the SmackDown roster in October last year.

These expectations were once again met with disappointment when the company announced a six men tag team match for WrestleMania Backlash main event.

Dave Meltzer provided some updates on this feud during the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. He revealed that WWE is holding off a singles match between McIntyre and Reigns for a bigger event.

WWE is set to hold not one but three major Stadium shows in the span of three months starting from July. The first one will be Money In The Bank from Allegiant Stadium.

This will be followed by the SummerSlam PPV from Nissan Stadium and the Clash Of The Castle special from United Kingdom.

Officials consider Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns to be a dream match. It’s likely that their singles encounter will be saved for one of these shows.

There is no word yet on what the company is planning for the unified titles. We will have to see if this match ends up being for only one of the world titles or both of them when the time comes.