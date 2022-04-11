Roman Reigns Reportedly Not Injured Following WrestleMania Match

Roman Reigns unified the WWE and Universal Championships by defeating Brock Lesanr at WrestleMania 38 earlier this month. However, many were worried that the “Tribal Chief” may have suffered a legit injury during the match.

Just prior to the match’s finish, Reigns got caught in a Kimura lock by Lesnar, and after breaking the hold by getting to the ropes, the Universal Champ complained of an arm injury. Given that the finish came shortly after this spot, many began to speculate that Reigns might have legitimately been injured.

Pair that with the fact that WrestleMania 38 finished a lot earlier than expected, fans also believed the match was called earlier due to Reigns’ injury. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, this is not the case. Speaking on Sunday Night’s Main Event, Meltzer stated that talk of Reigns being injured is simply not true. The match went according to plan and reflected the violent nature that all other Brock Lesnar matches usually do.

While Roman Reigns might not be injured, he is in a bit of an interesting position. WWE still has their RAW and SmackDown Live exclusive rosters, however, with Reigns holding both World Titles, it will be intriguing to see how creative handles this situation. “The Tribal Chief” already appeared on Monday Night RAW last week, the night after WrestleMania, to cut a promo and celebrate his win.

Perhaps Reigns will be defending both titles simultaneously, working both brands until someone can potentially dethrone him from one of the straps. Whatever the case may be, it seems like WWE is still working out the details as they move along.