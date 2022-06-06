Roman Reigns Reaches Massive WWE Milestone

Roman Reigns continues to rack up accolades during his time in WWE.

The secret has long been out, Reigns is the top dog in WWE. While the company always tried pushing the former Shield member, things just always seemed to be forced.

That changed with Reigns aligned himself with Paul Heyman, becoming the “Tribal Chief” in the process. Reigns eventually convinced The Usos to join him through some tough love. Together, they are known as “The Bloodline.”

Roman Reigns Surpasses Future Hall of Famer

At this point, Roman Reigns is a surefire future WWE Hall of Famer. You can say the same about Randy Orton. Speaking of “The Viper,” Orton has been passed by Roman on the all-time list for most days as WWE world champion.

Orton has a total of 815 days as a world champion in WWE, while Roman Reigns has surpassed him and continues to add to that total.

Peep the milestone (via Wrestling Stats & Info).

At 824, @WWERomanReigns has spent more total days as a reigning world champion in @WWE than @RandyOrton (815). — Wrestling Stats & Info (@WWEStats) June 5, 2022

Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He hasn’t been seen in a few weeks as he scored a new deal with WWE to work fewer dates.

His absence has been quite noticeable and many feel it’s left a big hole in an already depleted SmackDown roster.

WWE fans may have to wait even longer to see “The Head of the Table.” His status for the July 2 Money in the Bank event is up in the air.