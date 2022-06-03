Latest on Roman Reigns’ Next Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns is the top dog in WWE but what’s next for him is uncertain.

Reigns has taken the wrestling world by storm ever since his “Tribal Chief” character took off. He is without a doubt WWE’s biggest star but we’ve been seeing less of the “Head of the Table” lately.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion signed a new deal with WWE that will see him take fewer dates. He’s even missed a few SmackDown tapings as a result of the new terms.

What’s Next For Roman Reigns?

(via WWE)

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that WWE hasn’t made a final decision on who the next challenger will be for Roman Reigns.

The initial plan was to have Reigns face Riddle and Randy Orton this summer but those plans aren’t set in stone.

The report also notes that WWE still hasn’t decided on whether or not to use Roman for Money in the Bank on July 2, or save him for SummerSlam later that month.

Reigns was once advertised for the Money in the Bank PPV. That changed once the event was moved from Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena.