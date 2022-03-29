Ronda Rousey Pushes Back on WrestleMania Main Event Reports

Despite reports going around that indicate Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin are slated for the main event of WrestleMania 38, Ronda Rousey has indicated that she will be main eventing one of the two nights for the event this weekend.

We already know that Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar will main event night number two. The question revolves around who will be in the final slot for night number one.

Originally, it was assumed that either Flair/Rousey or Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair would main event night one. Last year, a male match headlined one night and a female match the other. However, the reports about Owens/Austin had seemingly put those assumptions to rest.

But then Rousey appeared on the Ellen show on Tuesday and addressed this weekend’s WrestleMania 38 show.

“I’m going to be in the main event for the second time. I was part of the first main event with women, this is the third. It’s becoming almost something that doesn’t even need to be mentioned anymore, which is the goal,” Rousey said. (h/t Fightful)

This could be semantics as the Austin/Owens segment is not an advertised “match.” Will Rousey and Flair be the final official match on the card, and then perhaps we see the KO Show segment come out and close the show? We’ll have to wait and see. Under that scenario, we’d observe Flair/Rousey to be the final actual match on the night one card.

Photo: WWE.com

Here are the cards for both nights of WrestleMania 38 this weekend as things stand right now:

Night One

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

KO Show Featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin

Night Two

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler

Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match

RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

WWE Championship vs. WWE Universal Championship – Winner Take All

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c)

