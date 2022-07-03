Ronda Rousey Made “Demand” About Losing the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey‘s reign as SmackDown Women’s Champion is over, less than two months after it began. She captured the title on May 8 at WrestleMania Backlash. Her reign ended at at just 55 days with Liv Morgan successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase.

Fans were surprised to see Rousey drop the title so suddenly, especially as her reign as Raw Women’s Champion from 2018 to 2019 was 231 days long, a record at the time.

Rousey’s Request

According to a source close to the Baddest Woman on the Planet, Rousey had already put plans in motion about her title loss early into her run as SmackDown Women’s Champion.

On social media, Rousey’s personal photographer said that the now-former Champion who “never wanted or asked” to win the title.

Rousey’s photographer also said that the “Baddest Woman on the Planet” had “demanded” that the most passionate member of the locker room be the one who defeat her for the SmackDown Women’s Title.

What’s next for Liv?

Morgan’s win this weekend marks her first Money in the Bank Ladder match victory and her first taste of Championship gold in WWE.

With Summerslam less than a month away, it’s expected that Morgan will defend her title on the July 30, Premium Live Event.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that the plan is for Morgan to defend against Rousey at Summerslam.

There has also been speculation that Charlotte Flair could be involved to reignite her feud with Ronda, who dethroned her for the title at WrestleMania Backlash.

WWE have yet to confirm the rumored SmackDown Women’s Championship match for the Summerslam card.