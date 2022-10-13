Ronda Rousey Reveals Extreme Rules Finish She Pitched That Was Turned Down

Ronda Rousey actually had pitched a finish for her Extreme Rules match with Liv Morgan that was turned down.

“The Rowdy One” revealed this during a live stream on her YouTube channel. The pitch apparently mimicked that of the finish of their match at SummerSlam, but instead featured thumb tacks for Rousey to be slammed on.

“I pitched the finish to be on thumbtacks. She would put down the thumbtacks and powerbomb me on the thumbtacks and then as a repeat of our finish before, I would go for the armbar on the thumbtacks and they would start counting the pin.

“Then I would have to push up to my one shoulder. Like into the thumbtacks to keep the armbar… Liv would be like bite her hand, trying not to tap out and pass out face down into the thumbtacks and have her hand protect the face.

“They said we can’t use thumbtacks anymore. That legally we can’t like purposefully, like, injure people, like, cut through skin and stuff. I don’t know.”

(via WWE)

Rousey captured the SmackDown Women’s Title from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash in an I Quit match back in May. At Money In The Bank this past July, Rousey successfully defended the title against Natalya.

However, Liv Morgan, who won the Women’s Money In The Bank briefcase earlier in the night, cashed in on and defeated an already beaten down Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Title for the first time in her career.

After successfully retaining the title against Rousey at SummerSlam in controversial fashion, the pair rematched yet again at Extreme Rules, but this time in an actual Extreme Rules match.

The ex-UFC champion picked up the win via submission after a grueling match. Now, Ronda Rousey is in the midst of her second-ever reign with the title.

Quotes via Sportskeeda