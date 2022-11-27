Ronda Rousey Retains SmackDown Women’s Championship at Survivor Series

Ronda Rousey regained the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship last month at Extreme Rules and put her title on the line at Survivor Series.

Shotzi Blackheart earned a shot at the SmackDown Women’s Championship when she won a Six-Pack Challenge. This is match was Blackheart’s first match for a singles title in WWE. Prior to tonight’s match, Blackheart dedicated the match to her late father.

Last night on SmackDown, Rousey’s best friend, Shayna Baszler took out Raquel Rodriguez. Rodriguez was not cleared to be at ringside because she’s out with a broken elbow. During the kickoff show, Rousey promised to snap Blackheart’s ankle.

Ronda Rousey Gets Help From Baszler

(via WWE)

Rousey started off the match in control, but Blackheart quickly got in offense. She was battling the “Queen of Spades” throughout the short match as well. While fighting off Baszler, Blackheart flipped Rousey over the barricade into the crowd. She sent Baszler over too. They were in the laps of two fans when Blackheart did a crossbody and took them all out.

Rousey put Blackheart in the Piper’s Pit and into an arm bar to make her opponent tap. She did not, in fact, snap Blackheart’s ankle.