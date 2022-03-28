Ronda Rousey Says She Won’t Be at Tonight’s WWE Raw

Ronda Rousey will not be at tonight’s WWE Raw from Pittsburgh, PA, despite WWE advertising her for the event.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet is gearing up for a showdown with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 this Saturday night. You can check out the latest WrestleMania 38 Betting Odds to see who is favored to walk out as champion.

On Sunday, WWE posted a graphic on social media teasing a blockbuster women’s tag match featuring Rousey and Bianca Belair teaming up against Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Unfortunately, that match has been scrapped, since Rousey has no plans on being in Pittsburgh, PA. During a live Facebook chat on Sunday night, Rousey stated:

“I’m not going to be at Raw tomorrow.” – Ronda Rousey

Rousey speculated that the match announcement was “a mistake or something.” She will, however, be in attendance at Friday’s SmackDown from Dallas, TX.

Tonight’s WWE Raw is the “go home” show ahead of this weekend’s WrestleMania 38 premium live event. There are several matches announced for the show, including:

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz

Raw Tag Team Champions Rated RK-Bro vs. The Usos (Non-Title Match)

Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

Sasha Banks, Naomi, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya Shayna Baszler, Carmella & Zelina Vega

Plus, Seth Rollins will meet with Mr. McMahon, who is expected to finally give Rollins something to do at WrestleMania.