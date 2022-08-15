Ronda Rousey Has an Idea for how WWE can Spend her Suspension Fine

On last Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Ronda Rousey returned to the show after serving a brief suspension.

Rousey had been suspended for attacking a WWE official at Summerslam 2022 following her controversial loss to SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan.

Rousey’s return came during a contract signing between Morgan and Shayna Baszler to make their title match at Clash at the Castle official.

Spending the Money

Rousey wasn’t just suspended by WWE after her actions at Summerslam but was also forced to pay a heavy fine.

In her SmackDown return, Rousey produced a large bag of money which she used to pay off the fine.

Rousey had an interesting message for WWE in an Instagram post on Sunday, suggesting that the company could undo some budget cuts with the money.

“Use that cash wisely @wwe – Maybe it can help with those “budget cuts”. Bring back some asses for me to kick.” Ronda Rousey on how WWE should spend her fine money.

Who Could Return Next?

In recent weeks, several WWE releases have been undone by the promotion’s new management, with Triple H serving as the new Head of Talent Relations.

Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, and Hit Row have all returned so far, with more returns expected soon.

It has been reported that Bray Wyatt’s return is “likely” after being released from WWE in July 2021.

Fans have suggested that Tegan Nox may be back soon, possibly in time for WWE Clash at the Castle which will take place in her native Wales.