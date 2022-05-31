Ruby Soho On Why She Supports Sasha Banks & Naomi Walking Out

Ruby Soho recently spoke about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out on WWE before an episode of Monday Night Raw. When the walkout happened, many people across the internet and different promotions began to give their own opinions. Sasha and Naomi have not yet commented on the incident. However, Ruby Soho, a former co-worker of theirs, has.

Ruby Soho On Her Relationship With Sasha & Naomi

When speaking with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, Ruby revealed that she supports both women and how they decided to stand up for themselves and their careers.

Ruby said, “I’m a very firm believer in everybody’s career and everybody’s experiences are different. No matter what company you work for, no matter who you are or what level you feel like you’re on or what level people portray you to be on. I feel like everyone’s experiences are different.

I have for a long time considered Sasha and Naomi to be friends of mine. If that in the moment and in their heart of hearts is what they felt like they needed to do, then I can only understand from an outside perspective because you never know with that kind of stuff.”

Ruby Soho On Sasha & Naomi Walking Out

The AEW star continued, “You never know what they’re experiencing, what their journey is like to that point, and why they felt like they needed to do what they needed to do. But at the end of the day, you can only just try and see them for who they are as people, and I adore them. So whatever they felt like they needed to do, I understand. Everybody handles things differently. Everybody has different experiences. So until you’re in the shoes of that person, you can’t always say what you would do.

It’s definitely one of those things where I’m glad that they did what was best for them and what they felt was right at the time. I’m always for people standing up for themselves regardless of the circumstances. So if that’s what they felt like they needed to do. 100%.”

Ruby Soho In AEW

Ruby Soho recently faced Britt Baker, in a losing effort, at AEW Double or Nothing in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup Tournament.