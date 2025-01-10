Samantha Irvin Dropping New Music On Valentine’s Day

Former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin is embracing her future outside of wrestling with new music coming next month. To celebrate her birthday, Irvin took to Instagram to share that her newest musical project will be released on Valentine’s Day (February 14). Irvin’s announcement also saw birthday wishes in the comments from the likes of Nia Jax, Saraya, and more.

Irvin parted ways with WWE in October 2024, and shared shortly after that she planned on pursuing her career as a musician. Though she has no interest in returning to wrestling as an announcer, Irvin has teased being a manager. The role is one WWE wished to hold in WWE, and realizing that the company never saw her as anything more than a ring announcer played a role in her decision to leave.

Irvin is no stranger to music, with notable highlights of hers including.

2011–2015 : Performed as the lead female vocalist in the Michael Jackson tribute show Thriller – Live.

2015 : Competed in season 10 of America's Got Talent, auditioning with Aretha Franklin's "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman"; advanced to the semi-finals.

2015 : Headlined the show Home at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center in New Bedford, showcasing her talents in singing, whistling, dancing, storytelling, and flute playing.

2016 : Released an EP titled 27Underground, featuring the debut single "Jump High," with backing vocals from her siblings.

2016 : Played the role of Betty Rizzo in a production of Grease at the New Bedford Festival Theatre.

2020: Appeared on FOX's I Can See Your Voice, performing Lizzo's "Good as Hell" while playing the flute.

Irvin continues to make waves in entertainment, even with questions remaining about her future in the wrestling industry. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Samantha Irvin and her projects in and out of the ring.