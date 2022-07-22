WWE SmackDown Star Out With Injury (Report)

According to a new report, one of WWE SmackDown’s key superstars is currently out and dealing with an injury.

During last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn was seen with his arm in a sling. It now seems that Zayn is dealing with a legitimate injury.

On this episode of SmacDown, Sami confronted Theory, Mr. Money in the Bank, on behalf of the Bloodline. During the segment, it was not clear if the injury was real or a storyline injury.

The Injury

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer wrote that the injury is “legit, but it’s not major, and they are hopeful of him being able to wrestle in a few weeks.”

Judging by Zayn’s activity, it seems that the injury happened on July 2nd in the Money in the Bank ladder match at the 2022 Money in the Bank event. Since Zayn hasn’t wrestled since then, it would appear that that match is when the injury happened.