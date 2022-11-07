Sami Zayn Reacts to Praise from an Unlikely WWE Legend: “My…Dawg?”

Sami Zayn has become incredibly popular with WWE fans as the Honorary Uce of The Bloodline and even folks that were critical of him in the past have started to notice.

He spent months trying to earn the respect of the Tribal Chief and finally achieved it. Jey Uso has become jealous of Sami’s inclusion in The Bloodline and there is an underlying tension between the two superstars.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns instructed Sami and Jey to work out their differences on a recent episode of SmackDown. The Honorary Uce wanted a truce but Jey said he’s not a part of The Bloodline because he isn’t blood.

Zayn noted that the Tribal Chief told them to work this out and Jey shouted that he didn’t give a damn what Reigns had to say. Jey calmed things down by suggesting that Jey simply hasn’t been feeling very “Ucey” lately.

Roman and Jey broke character and started laughing in the ring as the crowd chanted “Ucey!”. Reigns warned Jey that he’s going to rename the Honorary Uce as Sami Uso if he doesn’t get his head straight.

Sami Zayn Reacts to Praise from Jim Cornette

The Honorary Uce has received praise from the unlikeliest of sources. Wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently praised Sami Zayn on his podcast and said that he might just be his favorite wrestler on television at the moment.

Oh, I’ve been feeling Ucey. Let me tell you something. I never thought that I would say this. But I think now Sami Zayn is my favorite person to watch on television. El Generico certainly wasn’t but Sami Zayn is incredible.

Wrestling News tweeted out Jim Cornette’s quote and Sami reacted by simply saying “my…dawg?”.

Jim Cornette has been critical of Sami in the past for his time working with him in Ring of Honor. You can check out Cornette’s review of the “Ucey” promo below.