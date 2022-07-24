Sami Zayn Plans to ‘Run His Mouth’ After He’s Done Wrestling

Sami Zayn discussed the prospect of retiring from active competition on the latest episode of Steve Austin‘s Broken Skull Sessions.

Earlier this year, Zayn celebrated the 20th anniversary of his pro wrestling debut. Prior to joining WWE in 2013, Zayn had a lengthy run on the independent scene. Before the WWE Universe met Sami Zayn, he portrayed the masked character El Generico in companies such as PWG, Chikara, ROH and Dragon Gate USA.

At 38 years old, Zayn knows he can’t wrestle forever. He isn’t planning to hang up the boots any time soon, but he has thought about the next phase of his career.

When father time knocks on his door and he’s wrestled his last match, Sami Zan hopes to put his communication skills to good use.

“I don’t know, because it could be taken away when you’re not ready for it. ‘Till the wheels fall off, I suppose, and then when they do, I’d love to run my mouth and be Bobby Heenan, be Paul Heyman, or be whoever, you know.” – Sami Zayn on retirement

Heenan and Heyman are undeniably two of the greatest talkers in wrestling history, so Zayn clearly has high aspirations for himself. Whether he works as a broadcaster or manager, there’s no doubt that Zayn has a lot to offer the business even outside the ropes.

Zayn has been out of action for several weeks due to an injury. He last competed at WWE’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Since then, he’s been seen wearing a sling. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Zayn’s injury is “legit, but it’s not major, and they are hopeful of him being able to wrestle in a few weeks.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Zayn played the ‘word association game’ and named the first thing that came to mind about topics such as Seth Rollins, John Cena and Triple H.

You can stream Sami Zayn’s appearance Broken Skull Sessions right now on Peacock.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription