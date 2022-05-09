Samoa Joe Almost Missed Supercard of Honor

Samoa Joe made a surprise appearance to close the ROH Supercard of Honor show but it almost didn’t happen.

On April 1, ROH held its first show under a new regime. Supercard of Honor took place inside the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. In the main event, Jonathan Gresham became the undisputed ROH World Champion, defeating Bandido.

After the match, Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt attacked Gresham. Lee Moriarty attempted to make the save but the numbers game was too much.

Luckily for them, Samoa Joe made his surprise return. He sent Lethal cowering out of the ring and choked Dutt.

Samoa Joe Barely Made It

During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Joe recalled nearly being unable to make it to Supercard of Honor (h/t Wrestling Inc).

“Oh, absolutely, I know there was weather permitting jets to get to Tampa on time. And a lot of mechanical issues on flights that went out.

“So, I had to end up driving to Cross City, Florida, a small little rural town in the middle of Florida to catch a private jet to get up to the show.

“The best part was, as I arrived to the airport and I walked into this little office, this little man sitting behind the counter looked at me.

“I said, ‘hey man, I am here, I’ve got a jet coming in to pick me up,’ he said, ‘what time?’ I said, ‘I think seven o’clock,’ he said, ‘well, we close a six, man, I’ll see what I can do.’”

Joe has already made waves under Tony Khan‘s ROH. He captured the ROH World Television Championship from Minoru Suzuki on the April 13 episode of AEW Dynamite.

He is currently involved in a feud with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and their new muscle Satnam Singh.