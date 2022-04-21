Samoa Joe Opens Up on WWE Release

Samoa Joe is All Elite. But just earlier this year he was still signed to WWE before being released from his contract.

Joe signed with WWE back in 2015, quickly becoming one of the biggest stars on the NXT brand. After two runs as NXT Champion, Joe was called up to the main roster where he would feud with the likes of Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, and more. His run on the main roster resulted in three reigns as the United States Champion.

Injuries plagued Joe’s run on the main roster, however, and he was briefly released in April of 2021, but was quickly resigned two months later after it was reported that Triple H was unhappy with his release. He eventually returned to NXT to win the brand’s World Title for the third time, before being forced to relinquish the title after contracting COVID-19. Upon his return, Joe was assigned to NXT as a trainer before being released earlier this year in January.

Speaking to the New York Post, Joe discussed his WWE release, stating that he doesn’t dwell on it, and is more so focused on what’s ahead of him with AEW.

“I wasn’t overly frustrated with everything. I mean, things like that happen. It worked out at times and sometimes it didn’t and that’s how it goes. I don’t really sit here and dwell on things and punish myself over things that I cannot change or never will be changed. I’m squarely focused on what’s ahead of me and not behind.”

Samoa Joe eventually signed with AEW earlier this month; joining an already stacked roster that includes the likes of Kenny Omega, CM Punk, Adam Cole, The Hardy Boyz, and so many more.