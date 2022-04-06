Samoa Joe Joins AEW’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Qualifier

It didn’t take Samoa Joe long to find his way into a tournament qualifier in AEW.

Of course, this isn’t your average tourney. This is the Owen Hart Cup. Joe will be in a qualifier match against Max Caster on the April 6 episode of Dynamite.

Tony Khan revealed the match on social media:

“Arriving last week at ROH Supercard Of Honor, Samoa Joe is signed with AEW & has said that he plans to dominate! Samoa Joe debuts in AEW vs. Max Caster in an Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Qualifier Bout on AEW Dynamite LIVE @ 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS Network TOMORROW night!”

As Khan mentioned, Joe made a surprise appearance to close out Supercard of Honor on April 1. The AEW boss later confirmed that Joe is All Elite.

Joe made his intentions clear to media members. He hopes to hold both the AEW World Heavyweight Championship and the ROH World Championship.