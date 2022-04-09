Saturday, April 9, 2022
Samoa Joe vs. Minoru Suzuki Set For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

By Michael Reichlin
Samoa Joe will battle Minoru Suzuki on Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Suzuki’s Ring of Honor World Television Championship will be on the line.

AEW President Tony Khan noted on Twitter that this is a match he’s dreamed of for many years.

Suzuki and Joe are two of the hardest-hitting wrestlers in the world. You can talk about “working stiff” but this match is sure to be a masters class in two veteran fighters beating the hell out of each other.

AEW Dynamite Preview (4/13/22)

The April 13th episode of AEW Dynamite takes place from New Orleans, Louisiana at the UNO Lakefront Arena.

Here’s the updated card for the event:

  • AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express vs. reDRagon
  • ROH TV Champion Minoru Suzuki vs. Samoa Joe
  • Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho, Jake Hager & Daniel Garcia
  • MJF vs. Capt. Shawn Sean
  • Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland
